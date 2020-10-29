Reward offered to find man who killed fox at Peppersauce Campground

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A reward has been offered to help find the man who allegedly killed at least one fox at a campground north of Mount Lemmon.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department said its Operation Game Thief program is offering up to $1,250 for information leading to an arrest. At least one fox was killed at the Peppersauce Campground between Oct. 16-17.
Officials said since there were reports of a shooting at the campground two nights in a row, more than one person may be involved.
AGFD said one of the suspects allegedly used a rifle with a suppressor and a predator calling device to kill at least one fox. The suspect has been described as a white man with a shaved head driving a newer model white Dodge pickup truck.
The campground is located near Rice Peak Road in the Santa Catalina Mountains.
“This was the act of a criminal, a person without regard for one of the state’s most precious resources, its wildlife,” said Regional Supervisor Raul Vega of Game and Fish in Tucson. “Hunting at night (generally) is illegal, as is shooting within a quarter mile of a dwelling, occupied or not.”
There are some exceptions allowing hunting at night, notably racoons and coyotes.
Anyone with information should call the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 800-352-0700. The case number is #20-003437.
The maximum penalty for the crime of illegally taking wildlife, and related violations, is six months in jail and a $750 fine. Civil penalties may also apply.
