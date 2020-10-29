TMC HealthCare to expand Rincon campus for medical, surgical services

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TMC HealthCare is expanding its Rincon campus to provide additional medical and surgical services at the 10350 Drexel Road location in southeast Tucson.
“TMC has long been committed to the southeast region and this expansion is part of a larger initiative to create a network of providers committed to helping improve access of care, closer to home, while reducing the overall cost of health care services,” said Judy Rich, President and CEO, TMC HealthCare.
TMC partnered with MedCraft Healthcare Real Estate (MedCraft), a national health care real estate expert, in the expansion and future development of the campus. MedCraft acquired the 44,000-squarefoot two-story medical office building and has added new medical groups to establish full-time offices to better serve the local community.
“Our focus is to help TMC expand the exceptional care being provided at the TMC Rincon Campus,” said Eric Carmichael, MedCraft principal.
The expanded campus will further integrate primary and specialty care, including cardiology, family medicine, imaging, lab, orthopedics, rehabilitation, urgent care, as well as a planned state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC). Groundbreaking of the ASC is slated for next year. The Ambulatory Surgery Center will provide a convenient and affordable option for routine surgeries and procedures according to officials.
