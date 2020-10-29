Two U.S. citizen drug mules arrested in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Border Patrol agents working at an immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ. arrested two U.S. citizens on Oct. 28 who attempted to smuggle drugs inside their bodies.
According to reports, Tucson Sector border agents began the immigration inspection of a commercial transportation shuttle at about 7:20 p.m.
During the inspection, agents questioned a 32-year-old female passenger and a 48-year old male passenger in the vehicle. Agents discovered over 300 grams of heroin hidden inside the female and over 140 grams of fentanyl hidden inside the male.
The drugs were seized and both U.S. citizens were arrested on drug smuggling charges.
Border Patrol says this is another example of drug organizations putting the public at risk, as even a slight exposure to fentanyl can be fatal. A ruptured package of this drug on a shuttle or a bus could easily become catastrophic, CBP says.
Any suspicious activity can be reported to Border Patrol anonymously by calling 1-877-872-7435. Reporting illicit acitivity could save someone’s life.
