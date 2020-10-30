Additional recreational areas to reopen in Coronado National Forest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Good news for those looking for outdoor adventure! The Coronado National Forest will reopen several campgrounds and trails on Nov. 1st.
Along the Catalina Highway, the Gordon Hirabayashi Campground and the Molino Basin Campground will be ready for recreational use over the weekend.
Those looking for adventure in Cave Creek Canyon will be able to access the Stewart Campground and the Sunny Flat Campground, Sunday; and those who prefer to venture into the Cochise Stronghold Campground will be able to enjoy the Peppersauce Campground.
The following trails in the Santa Catalina Ranger District will also be available for recreation: Marshall Gulch Trail, Mint Spring Trail, Lower Green Trail, Mountain Trail, Bigelow Trail and Incinerator Ridge Trail.
Other group sites across the forest will remain closed until further notice.
The Forest Service says the Bighorn Fire closure order is set to expire in May 2021, and it will continue to asses conditions on recreational areas on a regular basis and adjust closures and reopenings as it sees appropriate.
