Arizona Bowl to be played on New Year’s Eve without fans in attendance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Bowl will be played in Tucson on New Year’s Eve as usual, but fans will have to watch on TV. No fans will be allowed in Arizona Stadium because of the pandemic.
Kickoff for the game featuring teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American conferences is scheduled for 2 p.m. It will will be nationally televised for the fourth straight year on CBS Sports Network.
Kym Adair, the Arizona Bowl’s Executive Director, said the bowl’s organizers look forward to making the most of the experience for its participants.
“After eight months of uncertainty surrounding college football and the bowl season, we are thrilled to be preparing for our bowl game.” Adair said. “While we won’t be able to host the many events that cater to the fans of our bowl and teams, we look forward to welcoming these student-athletes and their coaches to southern Arizona and providing them an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”
Wyoming beat Georgia State, 38-17, in front of 36,892 fans at Arizona Stadium in last year’s Arizona Bowl.
