Authorities in search of missing vulnerable male in Surprise, AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Surprise, AZ. are asking for public assistance in the search for a missing vulnerable adult male.
Douglas Dean Beck went missing from his residence near 115th Avenue and Bell Road in Surprise, and authorities say he suffers from medical conditions which may leave him confused and disoriented.
Police say the man may be unfamiliar with his surroundings and unable to find his way back home.
He may be driving a tan-colored 2007 Ford F150 with AZ license plates reading: 647HDR.
Douglas is described as a White male, approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 160 pounds. He has a bald head, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeve plaid shirt with tan slacks.
Anyone with information on Douglas' whereabouts is urged to contact the Surprise Police Department at (623) 222-4000 or call 911.
