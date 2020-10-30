AZ Border Patrol agents find migrants stuffed in truck bed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Oct. 29, agents with AZ Border Patrol stopped a smuggling attempt involving 16 Mexican nationals near a border wall construction site in Douglas, AZ.
Just before 9 p.m., Tucson Sector agents stopped a Dodge Ram truck for an immigration inspection on a dirt road along the border, just east of Douglas.
Reports say as agents approached the vehicle, six people and a driver could be seen inside the cab in plain sight.
CBP says the driver of the Dodge Ram immediately jumped out of the truck after being spotted and fled to Mexico.
During inspection, agents discovered 10 more migrants in the truck’s bed stacked on top of one another and concealed beneath a latched fiberglass bed coverlid.
Records checks revealed all but two of the 16 individuals had been previously arrested for immigration violations. Three of these had significant immigration violations and face prosecution for illegal entry into the United States.
The remaining 13 people, aged 15 to 56, were expelled to Mexico.
