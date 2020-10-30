Fact Finders: My driver’s license is expired. Can I still use it to vote?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It should be no surprise that you need a valid from of identification to vote on Election Day.
In Arizona, options accepted include a driver’s license, non-operating I-D card, a tribal enrollment car or other form of tribal identification, or a valid United States federal, state, or local government-issued identification.
If your driver’s license expired in March or later, you can use it. Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order in September that allowed it due to the coronavirus pandemic.
If your license expired before the coronavirus pandemic hit the US, you’ll need another form of ID.
In order to be able to vote a regular ballot at the polling place, your name must be on the poll roster and you must provide one of the types of identification listed below:
Type One - Photographic information: The valid single piece of identification must contain your photograph, your name and your current address. Your name and address must reasonably match the information in the poll roster. Acceptable forms of identification include any one of the following:
- An Arizona driver’s license
- An identification card issued by the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division
- A tribal enrollment card
- Other forms of tribal identification.
- Other identification issued by the federal, state or local government.
Remember, Type One identification must have your photograph, your name and your address and this information must reasonably match the information in the poll roster.
Type Two - Non-photographic identification: In order to vote using type two identification, you must present two different forms of identification from the list below. Each piece of identification must contain your name and your address and this information must reasonably match the information in the poll roster. The following documents are acceptable:
- A utility bill
- A bank or credit union statement (if dated within 90 days)
- A valid Arizona vehicle registration
- An Indian census card
- A tribal enrollment card
- Other forms of tribal identification
- A property tax statement
- An Arizona vehicle insurance card
- A Recorder’s certificate
- A voter registration card
- A valid federal, state or local government issued identification card
- Any mail addressed to you that includes the “Official Election Material” logo.
Remember, Type Two identification must contain your name and current residence address and that information must reasonably match the information in the poll roster. You must also have two different items from the list.
Type Three identification - A combination of photo identification and other identification: If you have a form of photographic identification that is listed under Type One above, but the address does not match the poll roster, you may combine that information with one of the valid forms of identification listed under Type Two. Valid military identification or a United States passport may also be combined with one of the forms of identification listed under Type Two.
Please note that for all three types of identification, the identification must be valid. If the identification shows on its face that it has expired, then it is NOT a valid form of identification.
More answers to identification requirements from the Pima County Recorder’s Office:
What happens if I don’t have appropriate identification?
The process that you must follow will depend on whether you do not have any form of identification or whether you have insufficient identification. You will still be permitted to vote by provisional ballot under either circumstance.
Why are there identification requirements?
“During the 2004 General Election, a voter initiative appeared on the ballot that included a mandate that everyone voting at the polls must show valid identification. The voters approved that measure during the election so the requirement to show identification is now the law. The identification rules were challenged in court and the court found the rules to be valid.”
