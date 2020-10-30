FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Halloween heat wave! Temperatures climb to nearly 10 degrees above average as we wrap up October and head into November.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -In the wake of a strong front which brought cold air across the Desert Southwest, a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will bring a rapid rebound in temperatures. Highs will warm to average Thursday, above average Friday through the weekend. The rapid warm-up will also bring back the wind. Gusts will begin to pick up today and really strengthen by Sunday through Monday. A low manages to cut itself off from the jet stream. This undercuts the ridge of high pressure bringing a few clouds our way. Don’t look for any rain though.