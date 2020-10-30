Local nonprofit to donate groceries to familes in need Nov. 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The coronavirus pandemic has hit many familes hard, and sometimes it may be hard to put food on the table. One local organization is doing it’s part to reach out to families in need.
The Moonchild Foundation will offer bags of fresh groceries, at no charge, to families in need at its “Grab & Go” event on Saturday, Nov. 7th.
The event will take place at Rillito Park located at 4502 N. 1st Ave. from 9-11 a.m.
The foundation plans to distribute 300 bags on a first-come first-serve basis.
Each grocery bag will include ingredients to make two simple, healthy recipes handcrafted by Chef Ryan Clark, Executive Chef at Casino Del Sol.
The bags will include access to two virtual cooking classes demonstrating how to prepare both recipes at home.
For more information about the event, visit www.moonchildfoundation.org/sharing.
