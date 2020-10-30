Northwest Fire responds to house fire near Ina Road and I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Friday, Oct. 30, personnel with the Northwest Fire Department responded to a house fire near Ina Road and I-10.
At about 1:30 p.m. the department was on scene in the area of Camino de la Cruz and Calle Jacobo, as large clouds of smoke exhausted from the residence.
At about 1:55 P.M., Northwest Fire tweeted the fire was under control.
Two occupants and one dog were able to get out safely, but one dog was unaccounted for. Crews are searching for the missing canine.
Northwest Fire personnel are performing overhaul and searching for hotspots. The source of the fire has not been identified, and investigators are on scene working to determine the cause.
More information on this incident when updates are available.
