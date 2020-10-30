PCSD to hire specialists for emergencies that don’t require law enforecement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is looking to hire Community Engagement Specialists for emergency calls that do not require a deputy on scene.
Community Engagement Specialists will respond to calls related to mental health crisis in need of assistance, group home calls, issues with neighbors, substance abuse and school issues that do not need a law enforcement officer.
PCSD says this is part of their proactive reach to the community regarding mental health, substance abuse and homeless related calls.
The enrollment process for those interested in applying for the position begins Friday, Oct. 30.
The job will require applicants to have, at minimum, an undergraduate degree in social work, sociology, psychology or a similiar discipline. Those who qualify will undergo a formal training program before beginning community work.
For application information on this job, follow [this link]. A video from PCSD explaining the job position is right below:
