Pima County breaks record in returning early voting ballots
Early voting ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election wrapped-up on this Friday night, October 30, with record-breaking totals even before this final day. (Source: KSLA)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 30, 2020 at 7:45 PM MST - Updated October 30 at 7:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Recorder’s Office is reporting record-breaking numbers at early voting sites.

The office says it’s processed over 376,000 vote-by-mail and walk-in early ballots, and over 72% of requested early ballots have been returned as of Oct. 30.

Additionally, Friday marked the largest walk-in voting day on record at 4,219 voters.

“I want to thank all of the voters for their patience standing in the heat and a big shout out to the recorder’s staff for their tireless efforts and commitment to the election’s process,” said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.

Below are the total number of early-voting ballots returned and accepted on Friday, Oct. 30- totalling to 4,219. Only three ballots were spoiled by the Recorder’s Office.

Early Voting Sites Totals
Country Club 246
Downtown 289
Eastside 412
Eastside 2 200
Kirk- Bear Canyon Library 284
Miller- Golf Links Library 349
Mission Library 361
Oro Valley Library 230
Oro Valley Library 2 226
Parks and Rec 270
The Good Shepherd UCC 352
Toka Community Building 62
University of Arizona 102
University of Arizona 2 109
Wheeler Taft Library 364
Woods Library 363

