Pima County breaks record in returning early voting ballots

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Recorder’s Office is reporting record-breaking numbers at early voting sites.
The office says it’s processed over 376,000 vote-by-mail and walk-in early ballots, and over 72% of requested early ballots have been returned as of Oct. 30.
Additionally, Friday marked the largest walk-in voting day on record at 4,219 voters.
“I want to thank all of the voters for their patience standing in the heat and a big shout out to the recorder’s staff for their tireless efforts and commitment to the election’s process,” said Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez.
Below are the total number of early-voting ballots returned and accepted on Friday, Oct. 30- totalling to 4,219. Only three ballots were spoiled by the Recorder’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.