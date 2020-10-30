Sierra Vista PD receives grant money for DUI enforcement

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Sierra Vista Police Department recently received two grants from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety that will enhance their DUI and aggressive driving enforcement efforts.
A $31,829 grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety will help cover the purchase of portable breath testers and the department’s overtime costs for impaired driving details, Covert Underage Buyers (CUB) details designed to keep businesses from selling alcohol to minors, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Victim Impact Panel meetings, and other impaired driving related missions for the safety of our community.
The second grant in the amount of $5,220 will help cover the purchase of speed measurement devices called LIDARs to enhance aggressive driving and DUI enforcement. The grants were approved and awarded on Oct. 19, 2020.
“DUIs, underage drinking, and aggressive driving are significant safety concerns both locally and nationally and the support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety greatly enhances our ability to reduce these behaviors in the Sierra Vista area through education, enforcement, and awareness efforts,” SVPD DUI Task Force Coordinator Sgt. Tim Wachtel says.
