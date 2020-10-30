Tucson pays tribute to Richard Elias and COVID-19 victims with Dia de los Muertos Altar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is paying tribute to loved ones who have passed away with a Dia de los Muertos altar at Sosa Carrillo House, beginning Nov. 1st.
The event is organized by Los Decendientes del Presidio de Tucson and is meant to honor all the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tribute also honors longtime Pima County Supervisor Richard Elias who passed away in March at 61.
“Dia de Los Muertos is a time of reminiscence and reflection for our beloved departed,” said Betty Villegas, president of Los Descendientes del Presidio de Tucson. “Creating this community ‘ofrenda’ can help heal our grief and welcome back the memory and the souls of our loved ones who will always remain an important part of our lives.”
Tucson Mayor Regina Romero also invites Tucsonans to attend the event to pay tribute to loved ones and all of those lost during the coronavirus.
“Paying tribute to those we’ve lost by gathering some of their favorite items and recalling special moments is a way to honor the dead and letting them know they will never be forgotten," said Romero. "I invite the community to join us as we remember the victims of the pandemic, Richard Elias, and many others who are no longer with us.”
The event will take place at the Historic Sosa Carrillo House at 151 S. Granada Avenue. The altar will be located in the back patio of the Mexican American Museum.
Event dates are Nov. 1st-3rd, Nov. 7th-8th and Nov. 14th-15th bewteen 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
If you are intersted in attending the event, you can schedule a visit by calling or texting (520) 775-2270.
