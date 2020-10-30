Two Sahuarita students win national “Masks By Me” contest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two Sahuarita high schoolers are making a name for themselves on the national level.
Walden Grove High School’s Eva Scholtes and Karla Lopez were both named as finalists in a nationwide contest to design their own masks.
It was all part of Vistaprint’s “Masks by Me” contest to encourage everyone to wear a mask, but get creative in the process.
For Scholtes, she was prompted by her art teacher to pick a song lyric that resonates with her.
She decided on the song “Chasing Cars” by Snow Patrol and the lyrics “would you lie with me and forget the world.”
Scholtes said she felt these lyrics resonate with all of us right now.
“We’re all struggling, but that doesn’t mean we can’t depend on each other," she said.
She’s just thankful her art teacher and her mom pushed her to submit the mask she created.
“I couldn’t believe it at first. In the beginning, I didn’t even want to submit my mask because I didn’t think it was good enough. So, when I found out I won, I was like, ‘What?’ I didn’t expect that at all," Scholtes said.
As finalists, Scholtes and Lopez won more than just a title.
They both won $500 each for back-to-school supplies, 30 of their own masks for friends and family, and 500 masks each for their school.
The best part: those masks will be made in the girls’ designs.
