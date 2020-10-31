Airmen to conduct dynamic wing exercise first week of November

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The skies may be getting a little loud next week, as airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct the next iteration of their Dynamic Wing exercises this upcoming week.
The exercises will incorporate Air Mobility Command. The Air Force’s fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircrafts will conduct their flying operations from Davis-Monthan to Fort Bliss in Texas- and will include limited night flying.
Air Force officials say Southeast Arizona, New Mexico and Texas residents may see and hear more aircrafts in the sky than usual during this short period.
The purpose of the exercise is to build high-end readiness capabilities for the 355th Wing, which the Air Force has developed to meet war-fighter requirements, and will better prepare Airmen for near-peer competitions and improve their readiness to rapidly deploy in case of emergencies.
Noise and other flying-related concerns can be directed to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. You can do that by following [this link].
