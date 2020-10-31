Fact Finders: Will what you wear keep you from voting at the polls?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Elections have a very strict dress code in some states that could keep you from casting your vote.
In Arizona, that’s not the case. Voters are free to wear their political apparel to their polling places.
In 2012, Arizona lawmakers overturned a state law that banned electioneering material within 75 feet of a polling place.
House Bill 2722 allows voters will now be able to wear T-shirts, buttons, or just about anything they want, stating their political views or choice of candidate.
