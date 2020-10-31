FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Be sure to check out the full blue Hunter’s Moon on this Halloween! Heading into November, temperatures are going to be warming back up into the 90s.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson will run a few degrees shy of records the next seven days. High pressure will move back in across the West bringing a warm, windy pattern back to Arizona. This high isn’t particularly strong though, so a weak disturbance near Baja will undercut the ridge and manage to push more clouds into our sky. Don’t break out the umbrella, just a few mountain sprinkles possible early next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the lower-60s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
