FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Be sure to check out the full blue Hunter’s Moon on this Halloween! Heading into November, temperatures are going to be warming back up into the 90s.

By Jaclyn Selesky | October 31, 2020 at 4:19 PM MST - Updated October 31 at 4:19 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson will run a few degrees shy of records the next seven days. High pressure will move back in across the West bringing a warm, windy pattern back to Arizona. This high isn’t particularly strong though, so a weak disturbance near Baja will undercut the ridge and manage to push more clouds into our sky. Don’t break out the umbrella, just a few mountain sprinkles possible early next week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.

