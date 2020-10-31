At least 30 killed in Turkey earthquake, teenager rescued from rubble

Izmir, Turkey. (KOLD News 13) - Numbers keep adding up and the amount of fatalities due to the earthquake in Turkey, on Friday, is now over 30 and the number of people injured is well over 700.
Turkish authorties continue to search under rubble and under collapsed buildings for victims. On Saturday, Oct. 31, rescue teams lifted a teenager out of the remnants of a devastated apartment block.
The earthquake’s epicenter was traced to the coast of the Aegean Sea and it’s magnitude, according to Turkish authorities, measured 6.6 on the Richter Scale. Other seismology experts said it measured 6.9.
The earthquake toppled buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third-largest city, and triggered a small tsunami in the Seferihisar district and on the Greek island of Samos.
Many people spent the night out in the streets, too frightened to return to their homes, even if they sustained no damage- due to the hundreds of aftershcoks that followed the main event.
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, two powerful quakes killed some 18,000 people in northwestern Turkey.
