Local man is Tucson’s very own Mandalorian

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is nearly here, which means lots of people will be dressed in costume. But for one Tucson man, his is much more than a Halloween disguise- it’s a way of life. He’s living one of the most famous quotes from the hit series ‘The Mandalorian’: “this is the way.”
“I can’t- I can’t just stand by any longer,” said Jula. “I have to at least get out here and do something for the kids.”
Not all heroes wear capes, but in the case of this Tucson man- it’s a cape and an armored helmet.
You may have seen Jula riding around town on his motorcycle or helping people at a the grocery store. He’s a father, an Iraq War Veteran, and yes, Tucson’s very own Mandalorian.
“I watched it, I identified with it. I watched,” said Jula.
For Jula, the Star Wars series about doing the right thing, no matter the sacrifice- changed everything. He took his combat uniform and turned it into Mandalorian armor.
“I got to thinking and was like ‘you know what this city needs? some people to do some good deeds’,” said Jula.
When he moved to Tucson, Jula says he saw people in need and no one stepping up to help.
“I go and fight a war. I spent over 10 years in, come back to America to retire and I’m thinking we have women crying, kids asking for food and nobody’s doing anything about it,” said Jula. “I don’t understand how can this be America.”
Since May, Jula’s spent more than $10,000 out of his own pocket preforming acts of kindness across the community.
“I mean if nobody else is going to do it, I’ll do it. I’ll get up. I’ll go spend thousands of dollars and I’ll hit these streets. I’ll go put smiles on kids' faces,” said Jula.
In the series, the Mandalorian never removes his helmet- Jula is no different. He kept it on the entirety of our interview, so I guess what they say is true- the magic is in the mystery.
“It could be this time... that time... hammer time... I don’t care. You better get busy taking care of your community. If the least I can do is just put smiles on people’s faces, I guess that’s where it starts,” said Jula.
Showing kindness, even if it’s just a smile or wave— this is the way.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.