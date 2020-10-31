Need help making an altar for Dia de los Muertos? Here are a few tips to guide you.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life and death mostly practiced in Mexico and other reigions with large Mexican or Catholic populations.
One of the key aspects of this holiday is building an altar in rememberance of loved ones lost and dearly missed.
A principal element in buidling an altar revolves around ‘ofrendas’, or offerings, to the dead which can be created with visual displays. When you create an altar for your beloved departed, consider four main elements in nature while building and decorating: Earth, Wind, Water and Fire.
Earth can be represented by displaying crops. Placing fruit or a favorite family dish on the altar provides nourishment for the departed soul. Families typically display bowls filled with fruit, sweet bread or treats that the departed soul favored.
Wind can be represented with a moving object. Paper maché is typically used to outline the edges of an altar and when a breeze of air comes in contact with it, it echoes the wind. Try and select colors you think best represent the individual you’re paying tribute to.
Water traditionally signifies purification. Place a container filled with water atop the altar for traveling souls to quench their thrist after their long journey back to the land of the living.
Finally, fire is represented with candlelight. Light one candle for each soul you want to pay tribute to. An altar can be build in honor of more than one individual, and extra candles can also be placed- one for each forgotten soul.
Aside from these, remember to display pictures of your beloved on the altar, and you can also decorate with flowers. Marigolds are typically used to decorate and are often referred to as “the flower of the dead”.
Sugar skulls are also commonely used as decor. “Calacas” are a traditional object used to represent the fragility of life and remind us of our own mortality.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.