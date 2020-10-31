Phoenix police report 3 teens shot at Halloween party in vacant warehouse

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Phoenix Police Department, 3 teenagers were wounded, one critically, after being shot at a party in a warehouse early on Halloween.
Phoenix police say officers were called to two different hospitals right before 1:30 a.m., Saturday, regarding 3 people with gunshot wounds who were receiving treatment.
All three victims had been at the same party inside an empty warehouse near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road- including a 17-year-old girl, a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male.
Sources say the 17-year-old male victim was in critical condition and with life-threatening injuries when he arrived at the hospital. The two others suffered serious wounds, but they were non-life-threatening.
There is very limited information about this incident, but detectives learned that “numerous people” attended the party.
Anyone with any details about this incident is urged to contact Phoenix police at (602) 262-6141. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
