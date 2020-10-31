UAPD and TPD team up to break up large gatherings around UArizona this Halloween and beyond

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This Halloween, the University of Arizona Police Department and Tucson Police Department are teaming up to make sure students are staying safe and following the rules.
The Campus Area Response Team, or CART, started in August in response to COVID-19 guidelines and concerns from the community about large gatherings.
Normally UAPD would only respond to complaints on UA property (such as affiliated fraternity/sorority houses and UA dorms). TPD is responsible for responding to all calls at off-campus properties, even if they are occupied by UA students (private residences, apartments, etc.). However, during the CART deployment UAPD officers are responding jointly to off-campus properties around campus with TPD to better address these complaints.
The enforcement will be out on Halloween weekend, and some UArizona students said they will be playing it safe this year.
“A lot of things are getting shut down— like a lot,” said freshman Evan Wesley. “Even people who were planning to throw they’re like not throwing because they know there’s ramifications— the ramifications involved.”
“They know there’s a lot stricter guideline right now,” said freshman Duncan Shepherd. "Everyone’s scared to get in trouble with the school and with the police so they’re being cautious.”
The CART team wants to remind students there are consequences for breaking the rules.
If residents are found breaking guidelines, consequences could include a red tag citation from TPD that comes with a minimum $500 fine and if they are UA students, it comes with a referral to the dean of students from UAPD.
“We’re going to be responding and individuals who are violating— whether it’s city ordinance state law or even the student code of conduct are more likely be held accountable,” said Ofc. Jesus Aguilar.
According to Aguilar, there are no officially sanctioned events, like fraternity parties this weekend. Aguilar said that means they’re expecting most events to be held in off campus houses.
"We’re not so naïve to think that no one is going to gather for the social event, so of course we just ask that if people do please practice social distancing use those face coverings and celebrate responsibly.”
The CART team goes out from Thursday to Saturday.
Officers will be out from 7pm to 2:3 am.
