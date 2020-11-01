Families adapt to Halloween during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic didn’t stop families from trick-or-treating on Halloween. This year some little ghosts and goblins didn’t knock on neighbors doors to get candy but instead trick-or-treated from inside their cars.
“I think the kids are excited," said Ken Skodiak, a pastor at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Tucson. "I think as a church we feel it’s one small way we can be involved in the community and reach out to the community.”
For the past 15 years, the Northminster Presbyterian Church has hosted a trunk or treat event but this year was their first time having a drive-thru.
“We’re simply how many do you have in your vehicle?" Skodiak said. "Here’s some bags and then go. Pretty fast.”
The church passed out more than 1,100 bags of candy to eager kids who got to show off their costumes while also staying safe.
“Something that feels a little more normal, so that’s why we went for it," Skodiak said.
More than 300 cars rolled through the parking lot in the first hour. Off-duty police officers helped direct traffic. Everyone wore masks and volunteers who passed out candy also wore gloves.
