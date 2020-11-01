FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Not feeling very fall-like for the first week of November.

By Jaclyn Selesky | November 1, 2020 at 3:29 PM MST - Updated November 1 at 3:35 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower-60s.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower-70s. Breezy.

