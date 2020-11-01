Police: Four arrested after man waives gun at Trump supporters

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four people were arrested after Nogales Police responded to a report of a man showing a handgun towards a group of Trump supporters on Oct. 31, 2020.
At 12:23 p.m., officers responded to the 200 Block of W. Mariposa Road in Nogales after getting a call about a group of people not wearing masks.
Once on scene, officers say they discovered a group of Trump supporters. An additional witness reported to the Nogales Police Department saying a man in a black sedan was showing a handgun towards the group of supporters.
Officers located the vehicle and the man in a parking lot. Another male and two females were also seen in the area. Officers spoke to witnesses about the incident and upon attempting to detain a man, the females intervened and attempted to prevent officers from detaining the males. The two males and two females were placed into custody.
Officers arrested 22-year-old, Stephanie Andrade, from Rio Rico, 23-year-old, Ricardo Rivera, from Tucson, a 16-year-old female from Rio Rico and a 14-year-old male from Rio Rico.
Charges include Aggravated Assault on Peace Officer, Criminal Damage, Disorderly Conduct, Threatening and Intimidation, Endangerment and Recklessly Displaying a Deadly Weapon.
