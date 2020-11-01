South side shooting leaves two dead, two in critical condition

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police are investigating a shooting that left two dead and two in critical condition early Sunday morning.
Before 6 a.m. on Nov. 1, officers from the South Side Division received a call about a shooting on the 2500 block of east aerospace parkway.
When officers arrived, they were met by a bystander who said the shooting took place a quarter mile off the road in the desert. Officers made their way into the desert, located the scene and began contacting the witnesses.
Police say four victims were struck by gunfire. One victim was transported by ambulance and all others were transported by other means. Two men have been pronounced deceased. The other two —a woman and a man are in critical condition.
Officers say there are currently no suspects in custody.
Investigators are conducting interviews and ask anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.