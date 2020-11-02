Arizona Athletics to cut jobs, citing financial hardship from pandemic

Arizona Athletics to cut jobs, citing financial hardship from pandemic
The University of Arizona athletics program will cut jobs following financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | November 2, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST - Updated November 2 at 5:00 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following financial difficulty stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, the University of Arizona athletics program announced it will cut a handful of positions to reduce spending by millions.

The announcement came in a news release Monday, Nov. 2, stating the program will cut at least 21 full-time positions and 15 “frozen” positions that became vacant in light of the pandemic.

As the program anticipates a $45 million loss resulting from the pandemic, the job cuts are part of ongoing cost-cutting measures to reduce spending by at $30 million, the release stated.

In the release, the athletics department listed what it has done to retain financial stability:

  • Compensation reductions and salary savings: $3.6 million for this fiscal year. This reduction includes participation in the University of Arizona’s campus-wide furlough program, hiring freeze of vacant positions, and workforce reductions with a potential permanent savings of approximately $2.3 million
  • Reduction of overall administrative expenses, which reduced spending by $8 million
  • Anticipated reduction in overall sports expenses, which reduced spending by $5.2 million
  • Additional operational and facility expense reductions, which reduced spending by $3.2 million
  • Restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21, which is anticipated to save $10 million for this fiscal year

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.