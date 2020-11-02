Arizona Athletics to cut jobs, citing financial hardship from pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Following financial difficulty stemming from the COVID-19 crisis, the University of Arizona athletics program announced it will cut a handful of positions to reduce spending by millions.
The announcement came in a news release Monday, Nov. 2, stating the program will cut at least 21 full-time positions and 15 “frozen” positions that became vacant in light of the pandemic.
As the program anticipates a $45 million loss resulting from the pandemic, the job cuts are part of ongoing cost-cutting measures to reduce spending by at $30 million, the release stated.
In the release, the athletics department listed what it has done to retain financial stability:
- Compensation reductions and salary savings: $3.6 million for this fiscal year. This reduction includes participation in the University of Arizona’s campus-wide furlough program, hiring freeze of vacant positions, and workforce reductions with a potential permanent savings of approximately $2.3 million
- Reduction of overall administrative expenses, which reduced spending by $8 million
- Anticipated reduction in overall sports expenses, which reduced spending by $5.2 million
- Additional operational and facility expense reductions, which reduced spending by $3.2 million
- Restructured debt for fiscal year 2020-21, which is anticipated to save $10 million for this fiscal year
