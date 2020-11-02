Everything you need to know about the General Election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With just hours ahead of the General Election, here’s a list of what you need to know before you hit the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In order to be able to vote a regular ballot at the polling place, your name must be on the poll roster and you must provide one of the types of identification listed below:
- Photographic information that includes your photograph, your name and your current address. Your name and address must reasonably match the information in the poll roster.
- Two different forms of non-photographic identification that must contain your name and your address and this information must reasonably match the information in the poll roster.
- A combination of photo identification and other identification. If you have a valid form of photographic identification, but the address does not match the poll roster, you may combine that information with one of the valid forms of non-photographic identification. Valid military identification or a United States passport may also be combined with a valid form of non-photographic identification.
To see the full list of what is acceptable CLICK HERE.
Poll workers will be wearing masks or shields. If you forget your mask, one can be provided for you.
Track your ballot: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/BallotInfo
Request ballot by mail: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/BallotByMailRequest
Pima County Recorders Office: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/
Pima County Recorders Office Primary Election information: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/ElectionInformation
Find your precinct: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/PrecinctDistrictSearch
Check your voter registration: https://www.recorder.pima.gov/VoterStats/VoterInfo
Update your voter registration: https://servicearizona.com/VoterRegistration/selectLanguage
USPS Election Mail: https://about.usps.com/what/government-services/election-mail/
Oct. 7: Ballots mailed. In-person voting begins
Oct. 15: Voter registration for Nov. 3 general election
Oct. 23: Last day to request a ballot in the mail
Oct. 27: Recommended last day to mail back your ballot
Oct. 30: Last day to vote early in person
Nov. 3: General Election
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.