FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat to kick off November!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds and maybe even some rain chances… stay tuned!
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the low 60s.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% chance of rain. Windy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.