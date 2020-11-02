FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More heat to kick off November!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 2, 2020 at 5:13 AM MST - Updated November 2 at 5:27 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds and maybe even some rain chances… stay tuned!

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Some clouds with overnight lows in the low 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Windy.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% chance of rain. Windy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 10% chance of rain. Breezy.