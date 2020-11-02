Local non-partisan group offers free rides to voting sites

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Tucson are coming together on Election Day, no matter their political leanings, to help each other vote.
“I noticed no one was giving people a ride to the polls so I said hey ill start and ill do it,” said Shanna Leonard, co-Founder of Tucson Vote Riders.
Leonard and Stephanie Anderson joined forces to create Tucson Vote Riders, a group that’s offering free rides to the voters who need help getting to the polls.
“We can’t have a democracy without everybody," Leonard said. "If you have to push people out and say they can’t vote then were not a democracy.”
Leonard says she and her volunteers simply want to get people to the polls safely.
“They don’t care if they’re wearing a mask and someone is in the back seat they want to help a person,” Leonard said.
The group says right now they have about 50 volunteers but are looking for more.
“We have two guys I didn’t even ask them but in their message, they said I will drive up to 100 miles,” Leonard said.
The group will offer rides throughout the greater Tucson area and in Pinal County, even down south to include Sahuarita.
Leonard said this project is not about further dividing people along party lines.
“I don’t think people are really actually that divided," Leonard said. "I grew up in Tucson I don’t think Tucson is that kind of city.”
But instead about honoring the democratic process and civic duty.
“We’ve made it this far we don’t want to see this fall apart right," Leonard said. "I just think that it’s not idealistic, it’s what we are already.”
If you need a ride to the polls, you can call or text Tucson Vote Riders at 520-762-4504.
Organizers said they will offer rides to poll workers for free.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.