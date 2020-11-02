Politicians, activist hit the streets of Southern Arizona in final push before Election Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -With Election Day now less than two days away, Republicans and Democrats are sprinting to the finish line.
Several political events were held across Southern Arizona this weekend in a final push for votes.
“Workers' rights are on the line. Immigrants' rights are on the line. The health of our world and climate change are on the line,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero at a Biden-Harris event on Sunday.
“Promises made, promises kept. Trump is all about us. Jobs and property values are going up, the wall, you name it,” said Stefanie Demple, who organized a Trump event at Kolb Road and 22nd Street on Sunday. “This is what is making America great again: we the people.”
From pop-up flag waving meetups to car parades, Trump supporters were out in full force this weekend; confident in the outcome of the 2020 election.
“We are going to win big time,” said Martina Romero, a co-organizer of the Tucson Trump MAGA group.
“We are going to win, we are going to turn Arizona red,” said Nadia Larsen, another co-organizer of the group.
“Yes, red wave,” agreed Romero. “And we are going to keep the MAGA movement going afterwards.”
Those pulling for Joe Biden are optimistic, too. Dozens attended the Biden-Harris bus tour as it made a stop in Tucson.
“We are super important to make sure we flip the state to blue,” said Mayor Romero. “And we are going to get it done this year. There are way too many reasons for us to vote!”
Emergency voting will be open on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at several locations. The Pima County Recorder’s Office says people will need to fill out an emergency form. Voters will need to mask up and are encouraged to use their own pens.
If you are waiting to vote on Election Day, the recorder’s office urges you sort out any address discrepancies now. Voters will need to show their ID’s at the polls, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on November 3rd.
“No matter who you are for, get out and vote!” said Demple. “We are all in this together, we all have to be civil. These are our neighbors.”
