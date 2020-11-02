Program provides housing for former foster children

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Foster Youth to Independence Initiative provides housing to young people aging out of foster care and is looking to expand to Tucson.
Christopher Patterson, the regional administrator for HUD, knows all too well about the challenges foster children face as he was once one himself.
“For the kids that are exiting out of foster care today, there really is no place for them to go when they exit out. It’s to the streets or it’s the things most people say they know is happening, but we don’t always truly address it when we need to," Patterson said.
The initiative is working to address the issue and has 24,000 housing vouchers for those leaving foster care. More than 90 housing authorities across the country have received vouchers and Tucson could soon join that list.
“Housing authorities are working with private owners, some of the landlords are willing to take a chance. They might set aside three different units for three different vouchers for each of the kids. It just depends where it’s going to be," he said.
Former foster children, younger than 25-years-old, can have free housing for up to 3 years.
“Get them on a stable footing and platform for self-sufficiency,” Patterson said. “They can have vocation, education and to where they can have a stable life and actually move on.”
Mayor Regina Romero, the Tucson Housing Authority and HUD’s administrator met last week to discuss the program. Next the city must apply to receive housing vouchers.
