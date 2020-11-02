Security is top of mind for election

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Even though there have been no credible threats of violence during the November 3, 2020 general election in Pima County, elections officials have it top of mind.
“There will be no polling places that have law enforcement there,” said Pima County Elections Director Brad Nelson. “Because there doesn’t seem to be a credible threat anywhere at this point in time.”
But that doesn’t mean local law enforcement is leaving anything to chance.
“Now we’ll be keeping a lower profile,” said Tucson Police chief Chris Magnus. “But that doesn’t mean we won’t be available if any problems arise.”
According to a spokesperson for the department, there will be more patrol officers working who will be stationed near polling places but will remain discreet.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says it will not station its officers at the polling places but some schools which are serving as polling sites have hired off duty officers to make sure things remain secure. Those officers will be in uniform but according to Sheriff Mark Napier ‘'we have asked them to keep a low profile."
At all polling places there is a 75 foot barrier to keep politics and politicking out of the voting areas, but also threats to voters.
It’s also a point of concern.
“If outside that 75 foot limit, there’s some type of activity going on, meaning perhaps intimidation or obstructing voters trying to get to the polls, our poll workers have been instructed in how to address that,” Nelson said.
Nelson, a 40 year veteran of running elections, is confident things will run smoothly without disruption.
Nelson says he has discussed the situation with both parties and they see no reason for concern among their party members.
“I don’t foresee anything on the horizon that gives me worry," he said. “But we are prepared.”
