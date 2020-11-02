University of Arizona student says he feels “singled out” after being fined over a maskless photo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A University of Arizona student is speaking out after his appeal to the Dean of Students over a maskless photo was denied.
Jacob Orsay was fined $250 under the “COVID-19 sanction” after a photo of him and several others posing without masks was reported. He also had to take a $90 personal responsibility workshop.
Orsay says he created a school-approved 9-11 memorial and took his hat and mask off briefly for a photo out of respect.
While five others in the photo were also not wearing a mask, Orsay says he was the only one to receive a fine. The eight others in the photo all got warnings.
Orsay, who calls himself an “outspoken Hispanic”, says he feels singled out.
“I believe this is a civil rights issue, I think this is a First Amendment violation,” he said. “I would like an explanation as to why I am being treated differently.”
KOLD News 13 reached out to the University of Arizona. We were told the university does not comment on individual student matters due to privacy rights. We were instead pointed to the school’s compliance guidelines, which lays out their expectations.
