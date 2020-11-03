Authorities searching for missing vulnerable teen last seen in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Pima County are searching for a missing vulnerable teen last seen in the Vail area.
The Pima County Sheriff’s is searching for 13-year-old Ethan Ardrey, who was last seen at about 11:50 a.m near the 13,000 black of Coyote Well Drive. He was last seen walking on-foot in an unknown direction.
Ethan is 5-foot-3, with brown hair and brown eyes and he was sporting jeans, cowboy boots and a blue shirt.
Anyone with any details on Ethan’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.
