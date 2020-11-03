DPS: One man in custody, another hospitalized following erratic driving behavior on I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is in custody and another in the hospital after DPS troopers pulled over a vehicle they say exhibited erratic behavior going eastbound on the I-10 this morning.
Around 6 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2020, a trooper stopped a vehicle on eastbound I-10 near Milepost 226, located near the Red Rock exit, after he says he witnessed erratic driving behavior.
After several minutes of following the suspect vehicle at a very slow speed, officials say the driver, a 32-year-old male, yielded off left. Immediately upon approach, officers say both occupants of the vehicle were verbally combative with the trooper.
Additional troopers responded and both subjects refused commands from troopers while they attempted to investigate the erratic behavior, according to officials. The male passenger, 32-year-old Saul A. Herrera fled the scene, was chased and taken into custody after an on-foot pursuit. The driver appeared to have a medical condition while on scene with troopers.
Avra Valley Medical responded and transported the driver to a hospital. While en route to the hospital, officials say the driver became uncooperative and unlatched his safety restraints. The ambulance crew subsequently pulled over and the driver fled the ambulance.
Troopers responded to the area and say the driver barricaded himself atop a business in the area of Marana Rd., where he caused damage to the roof and property.
DPS, SWAT and Northwest Fire responded and the driver eventually came down from the roof using a ladder provided by Northwest Fire. Once on the ground, officials say the driver fought with SWAT Troopers, who subsequently sustained some minor injuries as a result of the driver’s actions.
The man was taken into custody. DPS detectives will be taking over the case and Marana PD will be taking a criminal damage case because of the damage caused by the driver.
While troopers transported Herrera to jail, authorities say he became combative in the patrol car and caused damage within the caged area of the car.
DPS says both the driver and passenger will be charged with multiple felony counts not limited to resisting arrest, aggravated assault and criminal damage.
The driver is currently in the hospital.
Herrera was booked into the Pima County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and impairment is believed to be a factor in this incident.
