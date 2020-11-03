Election Day voters say COVID-19 safety measures helped them feel safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some voters who went out to the polls on election day in Pima County said the COVID-19 safety measures helped them feel safe while voting.
“I’m not really that worried about COVID already and it seemed like they were taking good precautions," said voter Julian Sucomb.
Polling workers disinfected the polling places and hand sanitizer was available for voters.
“Everybody had a mask, you bet," Wesley Miller said.
Voter Eliza Dray said she was more worried about the health of others than her own.
“If there was a line, I just felt like I just didn’t want to put someone else at risk," Dray said.
The safety measures, she said, did make her feel more comfortable
“Lots of precautions as far as distancing and signs," she said. "Everyone was super helpful.”
A polling worker at Himmel Park Library said people abided by the COVID-19 precautions and election day ran fairly smoothly.
“I’m very happy to report that knock on wood everything is lovely," said Suzy Snow.
Pima County made sure everyone had the opportunity to vote, even if they have COVID-19. Poll workers offered curbside voting for people who couldn’t go inside the polling location.
