Fact Finders: Selfie? Think Again. Rules for taking photos and videos at the polls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you want to share your participation at the polls by taking a photo, you may want to rethink your social media plans.
In Arizona, voters cannot take photos or videos inside or close to polling locations.
While a voter take a photo of his or her early ballot away from the voting location, taking any photos or videos within a 75- foot limit is prohibited. Any voter who violates the law could be found guilty of a class 2 misdemeanor.
According to the Secretary of State’s Office, even if a voter is outside the 75-foot limit, taking photos or videos may have an intimidating effect. If it is done in an aggressive or threatening way, or based on race, ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation, it could be considered voter intimidation.
Earlier this year, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez asked the county attorney to investigate Vic Williams, a Pima County Board of Supervisors candidate, for snapping pictures at an early voting site.
