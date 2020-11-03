FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record highs to a big weekend cooldown!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds and maybe even some rain chances… stay tuned!
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% chance of rain. Windy.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 20% chance of rain. Windy.
MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of rain.
