FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Record highs to a big weekend cooldown!

By Stephanie Waldref | November 3, 2020 at 4:14 AM MST - Updated November 3 at 4:14 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Near-record heat is expected over these next few days thanks to high pressure. A pattern change is expected by next weekend bringing us cooler temperatures and gusty winds and maybe even some rain chances… stay tuned!

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 80s. 10% chance of rain. Windy.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s. 20% chance of rain. Windy.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. 10% chance of rain.

