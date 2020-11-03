Hundreds sign petition to delay TUSD hybrid learning start date

“When the governing board made their decision to go back on November 12th, we were shocked!” said Andrea Espinoza, a 7th Grade Special Education Teacher at TUSD. “They didn’t prepare us for much at all. Just the logistics - it’s going to be a logistical nightmare. So, I reached out to my coworkers, I reached out to my teacher friends and we said, ‘You know what? No. We are not going to go back unless you give us the parameters of what we should be expecting’.”