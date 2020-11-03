Hundreds sign petition to delay TUSD hybrid learning start date

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The tug-of-war over hybrid learning at Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) continues, even after the school board approved a November 12th start date last week.
Educators and their families are coming together in a final attempt to get the district to delay the start date further.
“When the governing board made their decision to go back on November 12th, we were shocked!” said Andrea Espinoza, a 7th Grade Special Education Teacher at TUSD. “They didn’t prepare us for much at all. Just the logistics - it’s going to be a logistical nightmare. So, I reached out to my coworkers, I reached out to my teacher friends and we said, ‘You know what? No. We are not going to go back unless you give us the parameters of what we should be expecting’.”
“My question really is how are they going to make up the time I am going to lose with a lot of my students?” asked Stephanie Harrison, a 4th Grade Teacher at TUSD. “Right now, my online students would lose about five hours a week of access to me.”
Frustrated by the decision, Espinoza started an online petition calling on TUSD Superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo to push back in-person learning at least until January. It’s received nearly 1,500 signatures.
“We have to be so careful in this phase to make sure our teachers win, and our parents win,” Trujillo said.
TUSD receives state funding based off an average 40-day attendance. In that period this year, the district lost about 2,500 students.
“That is a very, very serious, financially traumatic loss of students,” Trujillo said.
Trujillo says the district is now heading into the January budget building season planning for nearly $16 million in cuts. He’s concerned the cuts will be even greater if parent’s wishes are ignored.
“These are the kind of cuts that are deep, they are structural. That’s coming out of money for uniforms and buses and books and fixing air conditioning and salaries,” said Trujillo. “Parents do not hesitate to vote with their feet.”
“I know this is a very, very upsetting disappointment for [teachers], but I believe in them so strongly. I believe in teachers probably more than anybody else.” said Kristel Ann Foster, the TUSD Board President. “We don’t have the option to continue what we are doing because we have families leaving."
Espinoza says teachers will also be leaving if they feel they’re being forced back into an unsafe environment.
“There has been a 66% rise in COVID-19 cases and that’s in Pima County,” she said. “Right now, it’s not safe. Right now, they are sending us into a viral battleground.”
“Unfortunately, I just don’t think that the lives of our teachers, our staff, our children and their families as well - our community in general - is worth the funding,” Harrison said.
Pima County Health Director, Dr. Theresa Cullen, says our current COVID-19 situation supports TUSD moving into hybrid learning. She is working daily with Dr. Trujillo, who has the independent authority to delay the start date thanks to the school board.
