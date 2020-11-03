Hurricane Eta wreaking havoc across Central America

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hurricane Eta, one of the most powerful storms to hit Central America in years, has begun wreaking havoc on Honduras with rivers bursting their banks, flooding towns and cities on the Caribbean coast, and creating landslides on roads- sources say.
The hurricane began affecting neighboring Nicaragua on Tuesday, Nov. 3 in an impoverished region in the Caribbean coast, battering homes and infrastructures.
On Monday night and Tuesday morning residents in Honduras began experiencing strong winds across the region.
Overflooding rivers have affected several humble homes made of sheet metal, cardboard and plastic. Sources say many residents insisted on remaining in the area to avoid having their belongings stolen- some even preparing shacks on higher ground to take refuge in case river waters rise again.
The worst of the rains are expected to arrive in the next few hours.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Eta is an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale.
So far there are no immediate reports of fatalities in Nicaragua, but authorities in Honduras reported the death of a 13-year-old girl during a mudslide.
Eta is forecasted to move inland over northern Nicaragua through Wednesday morning and then hit central Honduras, Thursday.
Eta is the 28th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, tying an all-time record set in 2005, the NHC said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.