Police identify 19-year-old killed in Halloween shooting near Tucson High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police have identified the 19-year-old shooting victim who was found after crashing his car near Tucson High School on Halloween.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, Dale Joseph Riley died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash at East Fifth Street and North Second Avenue. First responders discovered that he had been shot.
Police do not think this was a random shooting. Witnesses said Riley was in the area before the meeting for a “pre-arranged meeting.” Police said they found suspected drugs in the vehicle Riley was driving.
The investigation is on-going. Anyone who has any information about this incident is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
