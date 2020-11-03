Police return stolen ballots in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a joint effort with the Attorney General’s Office, the Glendale Police Department was able to retreive more than a dozen stolen ballots and return them to Glendale residents over the weekend- just in time for the final count!
Reports say an individual on Friday located a stack of unopened mail-in ballots hidden under a rock, near 99th and Glendale Avenues. The individual contacted Glendale police, and after responding officers located 18 mail-in ballots.
Investigators say the ballots were taken from individual mailboxes in a neighborhood between Vista Avenue and Kaler Drive. The ballot envelopes were still sealed.
Glendale police say there are no leads or suspects in this case as of yet, but officers were able to hand-deliver the stolen ballots back to the pertaining registered voters.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Attorney’s General Office through [this link] or by emailing the office at EIU@azag.gov.
Other election-related crimes in progress or in escalating situations should be immediately reported to 911.
