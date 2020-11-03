Polls are open! Arizonans cast ballots for candidates, causes from national to local level

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Polls are open in Arizona and anticipation is high to see how several races and ballot propositions will play out.
At the national level, Arizona voters will help decide whether President Donald J. Trump will serve a second term or his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden will become the nation’s 46th president.
Also at stake is the Senate seat formally held by Republican Sen. John McCain. His replacement, Martha McSally was appointed to the position by Gov. Doug Ducey and now faces Democratic challenger Mark Kelly in a special election.
U.S. House races of interest to southern Arizonans include:
- Dist. 1: Tom O’Halleran-D (Incumbent) vs. Tiffany Shedd-R
- Dist. 2: Ann Kirkpatrick-D (I) vs. Brandon Martin-R
- Dist. 3: Raul Grijalva-D (I) vs. Daniel Wood-R
There are two statewide propositions getting a lot of attention:
- Prop. 207: Passage would legalize recreational possession and use of marijuana.
- Prop. 208: Passage increases tax on incomes greater than $250,000 to help pay for teacher salaries and schools.
At the local level, Prop. 481 in Pima County would, if passed, increase the base factor of the annual spending limit for Pima Community College by $11.48 million, meaning the college could spend more on operations costs.
Polls close Tuesday at 7 p.m. Anyone in line when the polls close will be allowed to vote.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.