ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Residents approve recreational marijuana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Results for Prop. 207, The Smart and Safe Act, are in. The Proposition has passed in Arizona!
The new law allows adults over the age of 21 to possess or transfer up to one ounce of marijuana, and cultivate it for personal use at a primary residence. Those who cultivate the plant are allowed no more than 6 plants at a time.
Smoking marijuana in public remains illegal in public and open spaces, but new regulations amended criminal classifications and penalties associated to its use and possession.
Other illegalities include providing marijuana to minors and driving while impaired.
Courts will be allowed to vacate and expunge certain marijuana arrests, charges, sentences and convictions related to previous illegalizations.
Dispensaries will also impose a 16% excise tax on marijuana sales. That money will be directed to fund community colleges, infrastructure projects, public safety and public health.
Marijuana sold in the State of Arizona will be tested, labeled and subject to additional regulations to ensure that consumers are informed and protected.
According to Arizona’s legislation on revised statutes, “If an initiative wins approval of a majority of voters in the General Election, it becomes effective when the election results are proclaimed by the governor.”
