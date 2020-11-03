Survey’s show Americans are stressed about the election--more than in 2016. Here’s what you can do to cope

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the final hours before the 2020 General Election, Americans are stressed out.
According to survey done by the Harris Poll, 68 percent of Americans say the presidential election is a significant source of stress. That’s up 16 percent from the 2016 election.
It’s why on Monday, the Institute of LGBT Studies at the University of Arizona handed out “Election Relief Packs" at Catalina Park.
Inside were things like a coloring book, colored pencils, a granola bar, Epsom salt, and a bath bomb. Things that will hopefully help people relax, said organizer Sarah Maaske.
Tuesday will not doubt be tense, with a OnePoll survey commissioned by Feelmore Labs and Cove, found that 61 percent of millennials are leading the charge when it comes to stress. Gen X is next at 58 percent followed by Baby Boomers at 32 percent.
“I’m 33 years old and I’ve never experienced something like this.” Tucson resident Wade Viehl said this is the most he’s paid attention to politics ever, and it’s taking its toll.
“I’ve been talking with my family and friends about these issues and we’re talking about not being in America anymore," said Viehl. Viehl said he is concerned about the future of transgender rights.
Others are looking towards the aftermath and of what could arise when the results are in.
“One way or another thing are going to work out it just some tension in how things and how people react regardless of what way it goes," said Marissa Paz.
The American Psychological Association says it’s the uncertainty that’s stressful, especially in a year with a pandemic and social unrest.
Their tips: Focus on what you can control, limit your media consumption and give yourself a break from constant scrolling. Stay connected rather with family and friends, do an activity, or get some exercise. Anything to help lower the pressure from what goes on at the polls.
“Doing things like coloring or other stress relieving things helps you process your emotions about what’s going on and I thought that might be really important tomorrow,” said Paz.
OnePoll also found that 67 percent of Americans say they just want this year to end.
The CDC also recommends skipping alcohol tomorrow as well as it can create more problems and add to your stress.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.