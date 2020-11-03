Tucson police confirm homicide near Golf Links, Kolb

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department has confirmed a homicide that took place earlier on Tuesday, Nov. 3, near Golf Links and Kolb.
Authorities say officers responded to the northeast corner of East Golf Links Road and South Calle Yucatan after receiving a call just after 5 p.m.
Reports say two male subjects got into a verbal confrontation that turned physical.
One male was declared deceased on scene, but there is no mention of use of weapons.
TPD is declaring the incident a homicide.
Aggravated Assault detectives are currently on scene investigating.
More updates on this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.