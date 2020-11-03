Tucson police investigating officer-involved shooting near Flowing Wells High School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have closed Flowing Wells Road between Prince and Roger roads while they investigate an officer-involved shooting near Flowing Wells High School.
Details are limited, but police confirmed the shooting happened near Flowing Wells Road and King Place.
Witnesses at the scene say police were pursuing a man armed with a machete.
There was no information released about the condition of the suspect.
No officers were injured.
KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as information becomes available.
